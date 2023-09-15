Senior South Korea, US officials agree North Korea-Russia arms cooperation violates UN sanctions
SEOUL : Senior diplomats and defence officials of South Korea and the United States agreed on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a serious violation of U.N. sanctions and urged Moscow to show responsibility as a Security Council permanent member.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
