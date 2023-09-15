Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Senior South Korea, US officials agree North Korea-Russia arms cooperation violates UN sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior South Korea, US officials agree North Korea-Russia arms cooperation violates UN sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a tour, in Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a tour, in Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Senior diplomats and defence officials of South Korea and the United States agreed on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a serious violation of U.N. sanctions and urged Moscow to show responsibility as a Security Council permanent member.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.