SenseTime's former IP rights employee under investigation

Hong Kong : Chinese tech company SenseTime said on Thursday a former employee of its intellectual property division is now under police investigation.

Without elaborating on details, a SenseTime spokesperson told Reuters via messaging app WeChat, "a former employee of [the] intellectual property division is currently under investigation by the Public Security Bureau due to suspected commercial related case."

The spokesperson added that SenseTime has always strictly adhered to business ethics and norms, and has "a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any form of illegal activities".

Chinese local media first reported the story. The state-backed Shanghai Securities News said the suspect is a former executive director of intellectual property rights.

The report added that the suspect is now subject to "mandatory measures" due to economic problems but it did not specify which economic problems are under investigation.

