Sequoia Capital China in talks for new US$2.8 billion fund - The Information
Sequoia Capital's China unit is in talks to raise around 20 billion yuan (US$2.79 billion) for a new Chinese currency fund from domestic backers including the government of the city of Hangzhou, The Information reported on Thursday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
(US$1 = 7.1694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
