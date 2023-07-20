Logo
Sequoia Capital China in talks for new US$2.8 billion fund - The Information
Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
Sequoia Capital's China unit is in talks to raise around 20 billion yuan (US$2.79 billion) for a new Chinese currency fund from domestic backers including the government of the city of Hangzhou, The Information reported on Thursday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

(US$1 = 7.1694 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

