Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Serbia highlights importance of Chinese defence equipment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serbia highlights importance of Chinese defence equipment

FILE PHOTO: Chinese medium-range missile system FK-3, the latest weapon received by the Serbian Army, is seen during a demonstration of Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, "Shield 2022", at the military airport "Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic" in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chinese medium-range missile system FK-3, the latest weapon received by the Serbian Army, is seen during a demonstration of Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, "Shield 2022", at the military airport "Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic" in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese military equipment has strengthened the Serbian armed forces significantly, its deputy prime minister told Chinese state media, in particular an air-defence system and drones.

"Regarding bilateral Serbia-China relations, I would single out military-to-military cooperation, as well as economic cooperation and numerous investments, which are very important for our country," Milos Vucevic, who is also defence minister, told the state-controlled Global Times in an interview published on Sunday.

Vucevic said efforts to equip and modernise the armed forces were intended for defence.

China's President Xi Jinping urged stronger strategic coordination with "ironclad friend" Serbia when he met its president, Aleksandar Vucic, in Beijing last week, pledging support for Serbia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Vucevic said China's FK-3 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system and its CH-95 and CH-92A UAVs had "undoubtedly" been among the most important defence system Serbia had acquired.

The Balkan country showed off its Chinese-made surface-to-air missiles along with other military hardware purchased from both Russia and the West in April last year.

Serbia bought the FK-3 surface-to-air defence system, similar to Russia's S-300 or the U.S. Patriot system, in 2019. It was delivered last year.

Tensions have been running high in recent months between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and 1999 NATO intervention.

Both the United States, and Russia, which traditionally supports Serbia, have said they are monitoring the situation.

Vucevic said Serbia would enhance its capabilities to protect its independence but did not spell out whether it would acquire more Chinese military equipment.

However, he said he was certain the two countries would develop their relations as China was one of Serbia's "most reliable" friends.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.