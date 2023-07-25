Logo
Seven & i unit Sogo & Seibu's labour union confirms right to strike
Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
TOKYO : A labour union of Seven & i Holdings department store unit Sogo & Seibu on Tuesday confirmed its right to strike over a proposed sale of the subsidiary.

Japan-based Seven & i, operator of the world's largest convenience store chain, agreed last year to sell Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. The union planned to vote on a strike this month as part of its negotiations to demand that jobs are preserved, the Jiji news service reported earlier.

A Seven & i spokesperson said the company had been informed about the confirmation of the strike vote. Union representatives could not be immediately reached by phone.

"We will refrain from commenting on the results of the vote," Seven & i said in a statement. "However, we would like to continue careful dialogue with the union, aiming to build consensus while creating an environment that will allow Sogo & Seibu to grow again."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

