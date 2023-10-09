Logo
Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve
FILE PHOTO: A person waves an Israeli flag as people demonstrate in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

U.S. air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The U.S. air lines normally operate direct service from major U.S. metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended "until conditions allow them to resume."

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights "have been canceled into this week."

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andrea Ricci)

