'Several' US citizens have died following attacks in Israel, NSC spokesperson says
A member of Israel's security walks past a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
Several U.S. nationals have died since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday, adding that U.S. officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.

Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

(Reporting by Steve A Holland in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill)

