Shanghai Cooperation Organisation urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire - China state media
FILE PHOTO: A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
BEIJING : The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has urged for the parties concerned in Israel and the Palestinian territories to immediately cease fire and stop violence, adding that it was deeply concerned about the increased tensions, Chinese state media said.

The Eurasian political and economic organisation called on all parties to exercise restraint, actively seek dialogue and prevent further deterioration of situation, particularly to protect civilians.

The SCO also supports efforts pushed by the United Nations to cool down the situation as soon as possible through peaceful means and the two-state solution.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

