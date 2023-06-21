Logo
Shanghai regulators summon Starbucks, Shake Shack citing excessive personal data collection
The Chinese flag flies near the Starbucks logo outside a cafe of the coffee chain in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: People gather in front of a restaurant of U.S. burger chain Shake Shack on its opening in Shanghai, China, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
BEIJING : Chinese regulators in financial hub Shanghai summoned three firms including Starbucks and Shake Shack earlier this week for collecting excessive personal information, the city's cyberspace regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulators urged these firms to comprehensively rectify, protect personal information and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said in a statement.

Currently, two firms including Shake Shack have made initial improvements to the issues, and Starbucks is actively making adjustments, the regulator said

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

