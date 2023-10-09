Shares in Haitong International Securities double on privatisation plan

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG : Shares in Hong Kong-listed Haitong International Securities Group nearly doubled on Monday on a proposal by its majority owner Shanghai-based Haitong Securities to privatise the unit.

Haitong Securities is offering up to HKUS$3.5 billion (US$443 million) for the 26.6per cent of Haitong International Securities it does not currently own.

Haitong international Securities shares surged 97per cent to HKUS$1.4 in Monday afternoon trade, their biggest one day gain since their market debut in August 1996 and Monday's biggest gainer in percentage terms on the Hang Seng Composite Index of financial stocks.

Shares of Shanghai-listed Haitong Securities slipped 1per cent.

Broker Haitong Securities will offer HKUS$1.52 per share for 2.28 billion outstanding shares, a 114per cent premium over investment banking arm Haitong International Securities' most recent closing price of HKUS$0.71, the unit said late on Friday.

Trading in Haitong International Securities' stocks and bonds was suspended on Sept. 27 pending an announcement under the takeover code.

Haitong International Securities said the privatisation proposal was due to an uncertain business outlook.

The unit suffered a net loss of HKUS$6.5 billion in 2022 and a net loss of HKUS$780.9 million for the first half of this year.

The deal will be conducted via wholly owned unit Haitong International Holdings.

