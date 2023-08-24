Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Shein inks deal with Forever 21-owner as fast-fashion majors look to boost reach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shein inks deal with Forever 21-owner as fast-fashion majors look to boost reach

A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shein said on Thursday it has partnered with SPARC Group, a joint venture between Forever 21-owner Authentic Brands and mall operator Simon Property, as the fashion retailers look to tap into new customers.

The deal would expand Forever 21's reach by bringing the label to Shein's online platform, which serves about 150 million users. The partnership also presents an opportunity for China-based Shein to step into Forever 21's retail locations across the United States.

Under the agreement, SPARC Group would become a minority shareholder in Shein, while Shein would acquire a roughly one-third interest in SPARC Group.

The company did not disclose terms of the deal.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.