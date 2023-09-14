Logo
Sheinbaum, of Mexico's ruling party, leads 2024 presidential race - poll
Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum gestures as she speaks on the day she is certified as presidential candidate for the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party during a ceremony, in Mexico City, Mexico September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
The candidate of Mexico's leftist ruling party who is widely considered a guardian of the incumbent president's legacy, Claudia Sheinbaum, is the favorite to win the 2024 presidential race, a recent poll showed.

Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), would win 47per cent of votes, showed the poll of 1,205 men and women by EnkollSurvey and Spanish newspaper El Pais, published late on Wednesday.

The candidate of the opposition alliance, Xochitl Galvez, would win 30per cent of the votes.

Those polled were asked to choose between Sheinbaum, Galvez, and former foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Sheinbaum's main rival for the nomination of the president's party. Undecided was also an option.

When asked to choose between the two female forerunners, a first in Mexican history, Sheinbaum got 55per cent and Galvez 34per cent.

The face-to-face voter poll was carried out at the beginning of September and has a sampling error of plus and minus 2.83per cent, with a confidence level of 95per cent for the main survey indicators.

Sheinbaum, 61, stood down as Mexico City mayor in June to pursue the presidential nomination; she has vowed to continue the transformation that began under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Alistair Bell)

