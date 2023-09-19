Shell opens its largest EV charging station globally in China

BEIJING : Shell said it has opened its largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station worldwide in Shenzhen, China.

The station, located adjacent to Shenzhen airport, features 258 charging points, as well as solar panels with an annual generation capacity of 300,000 kilowatt-hours, Shell said.

The station is operated as a joint venture between Shell and Chinese EV giant BYD, it added in a statement.

Shell said it currently operates around 800 EV charging stations through joint ventures or wholly-owned subsidiaries across China.

