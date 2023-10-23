Shenghe Resources unit to acquire new shares in Australia's Vital Metals
China-based Shenghe Resources said on Monday its unit's Singapore firm signed an agreement to acquire new shares in Australia-based rare-earth miner Vital Metals for about AUS$14.8 million (US$9.34 million).
Vital Metals did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
(US$1 = 1.5843 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...