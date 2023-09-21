Logo
Ship with Ukraine grain back in Turkey under "humanitarian corridor"
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
ISTANBUL : The cargo ship "Resilient Africa" arrived off Turkey's Bosphorus Strait on Thursday, the first vessel loaded with grain from Ukraine to sail in and out of the Black Sea using a temporary corridor.

The ship left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk this week with 3,000 metric tons of grain, Kyiv had said.

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" to release ships bound for African and Asian markets, and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed its exports during the war.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

