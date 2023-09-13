Logo
Shots fired at anti-government protest in Syria's Sweida -activists
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
BEIRUT : Anti-government protesters scattered on Wednesday after their demonstration near a Syrian government building in the southern city of Sweida was hit by a spray of bullets, activists and local journalists said.

Sweida has been rocked by weeks of rallies against the Syrian government, first criticising worsening living conditions but then spreading to include calls for President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

