Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan

TOKYO — On a recent vacation in Tokyo, Mr Takumi Yamamoto opted for a special lunch of cricket curry and silkworm sashimi, washed down with a water bug cider.

The 26-year-old office worker, from the western prefecture of Hyogo, is one of scores of consumers across the world who have taken an interest in entomophagy, or eating insects, as bugs slowly become a more viable food source.

As a child, Mr Yamamoto said he sometimes snacked on soy-sauce-basted grasshoppers. In Tokyo, he indulged in insect cuisine at Take-Noko cafe, which embraces all things buggy.