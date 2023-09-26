Singapore Aug manufacturing output dives 12per cent y/y, more than expected

SINGAPORE : Singapore's industrial output in August plunged 12.1per cent year-on-year, contracting for an 11th consecutive month and more steeply than expected, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists had expected a 3.1per cent year-on-year contraction in August, according to a Reuters poll. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 10.5per cent in August, missing economists' expectation of a 1.7per cent contraction.

Electronics, a key contributor to Singapore's industrial output, decreased 20per cent year-on-year in August, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, reflecting faltering global demand.

Last month, the trade-reliant nation downgraded slightly its economic forecast for this year after it narrowly averted a recession in the second quarter.

