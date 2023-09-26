Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore Aug manufacturing output dives 12per cent y/y, more than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore Aug manufacturing output dives 12per cent y/y, more than expected

A general view of factories at an industrial park in Singapore September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

A general view of factories at an industrial park in Singapore September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Singapore's industrial output in August plunged 12.1per cent year-on-year, contracting for an 11th consecutive month and more steeply than expected, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists had expected a 3.1per cent year-on-year contraction in August, according to a Reuters poll. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 10.5per cent in August, missing economists' expectation of a 1.7per cent contraction.

Electronics, a key contributor to Singapore's industrial output, decreased 20per cent year-on-year in August, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, reflecting faltering global demand.

Last month, the trade-reliant nation downgraded slightly its economic forecast for this year after it narrowly averted a recession in the second quarter.

(Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.