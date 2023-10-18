Logo
Singapore-based GCL seeks US listing via US$1.2 billion SPAC deal
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
Grand Centrex Ltd (GCL) said on Wednesday it would list in the United States by merging with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the Singapore-based video game distributor at US$1.2 billion.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have largely fallen out of favor following a bumper 2020, after they drew intense scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The poor stock performance of some companies that went public via a SPAC merger have also dimmed the appeal of such vehicles.

The deal with RF Acquisition Corp could fetch US$42.9 million in proceeds for GCL, it said. The companies will also seek alternative financing of up to US$20 million.

A SPAC, also called a blank-check firm, uses proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) to merge with a private firm.

Such mergers can let the private firm sidestep a lengthy IPO process to list its shares on bourses.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

