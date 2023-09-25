Logo
Singapore deputy PM appointed deputy chair of GIC board - statement
Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong delivers the Singapore Energy Lecture during the 15th Singapore International Energy Week, in Singapore October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Kua/File photo

Published September 25, 2023
SINGAPORE : Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed deputy chair of GIC's board of directors, the sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

GIC said Wong, who is also finance minister, will assist the GIC chair in overseeing its long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

