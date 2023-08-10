Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which stays open during "circuit breaker" measures to curb coronavirus COVID-19) in central business district area in Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which stays open during "circuit breaker" measures to curb coronavirus COVID-19) in central business district area in Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is amending its initial public offering (IPO) rules to clarify that life science companies seeking to list on its mainboard exchange do not need to be revenue-generating.

The revision was based on a publication of a Listings Advisory Committee's decision on SGX's life sciences listing framework on Thursday.

SGX introduced the life science listing framework in 2009, where it waived certain IPO requirements including profitability and revenue for life science companies.

The rules under the life science listing framework were not adjusted to reflect 2012 amendments made to the mainboard listing criteria.

(US$1 = 1.3456 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.