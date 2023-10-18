Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore to inspect Credit Suisse, others in money-laundering scandal - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore to inspect Credit Suisse, others in money-laundering scandal - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are seen before a news conference in Zurich Switzerland, August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are seen before a news conference in Zurich Switzerland, August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to conduct an on-site inspection of a local unit of Credit Suisse to determine whether it properly handled the monitoring of wealthy clients after at least one of its customers was charged with money laundering, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Officials from Singapore's financial regulator will review documents and interview personnel from Credit Suisse and other banks within weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

MAS referred Reuters News to Singapore Minister of State Alvin Tan's statement made at Parliament on Oct. 3, which said that MAS was conducting supervisory reviews and inspections on financial institutions with a nexus to this case.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.

Singapore police in August arrested 10 foreigners as the Asian financial hub investigates one of its biggest cases of suspected money laundering, with assets worth SUS$2.8 billion (US$2 billion) seized.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; editing by Robert Birsel and Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.