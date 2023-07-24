Singapore June core inflation rises 4.2per cent, matches forecast

SINGAPORE : Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 4.2per cent in June, matching economists' forecasts, official data showed on Monday.

Inflation was lower as prices of food and energy eased, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the trade ministry.

"Global supply chain frictions, energy and food commodity prices have moderated," they said.

The core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - rose 4.2per cent year-on-year in June, in line with a Reuters poll of economists, and easing from 4.7per cent in May.

Headline inflation was up 4.5per cent year-on-year in June, compared with a forecast 4.55per cent increase in a Reuters poll, and 5.1per cent in May.

Authorities said core prices should moderate further in the second half of the year.

Core inflation was expected to average 3.5per cent to 4.5per cent while headline inflation was forecast at 4.5 to 5.5per cent this year, according to the government.

Economists are generally expecting MAS to keep monetary policy settings unchanged in the next review in October on a weak growth outlook and the still elevated but easing inflation.

The MAS left the monetary policy settings unchanged in April, after tightening five times in a row since October 2021, reflecting concerns over the city-state's growth outlook.

Singapore's economy narrowly dodged a recession in the second quarter of 2023, preliminary data showed, though economists cautioned of a possible downward revision in final data.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)