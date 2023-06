Singapore May core inflation rises 4.7per cent y/y, matches forecast

SINGAPORE : Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 4.7per cent year-on-year in May, official data showed on Friday.

The May core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - eased from the 5per cent seen in April and matched a Reuters poll of economists.

Headline inflation was up 5.1per cent year-on-year in May, compared with a forecast 5.5per cent increase in a Reuters poll.

The slower growth in core inflation was due to a decline in inflation for services and food, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the trade ministry.

