Singapore May core inflation rises 4.7per cent y/y, matches forecast
FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk along rows of shops in Chinatown in Singapore January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File photo

Published June 23, 2023
Updated June 23, 2023
SINGAPORE : Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 4.7per cent year-on-year in May, official data showed on Friday.

The May core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - eased from the 5per cent seen in April and matched a Reuters poll of economists.

Headline inflation was up 5.1per cent year-on-year in May, compared with a forecast 5.5per cent increase in a Reuters poll.

The slower growth in core inflation was due to a decline in inflation for services and food, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the trade ministry.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

