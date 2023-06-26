Singapore May manufacturing output down 10.8per cent y/y, below forecast
SINGAPORE : Singapore's industrial output in May fell 10.8per cent year-on-year, the eighth consecutive contraction and below forecast, official data showed on Monday.
The fall was mainly due to a decline in output for electronics
Economists had expected a 7.4per cent year-on-year contraction in May, according to a Reuters poll.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 3.9per cent in May. Economists had forecast 1.7per cent growth.
(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Read more of the latest in