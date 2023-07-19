Singapore opposition members quit in latest political shake-up

SINGAPORE : Two senior members of Singapore's largest opposition party quit on Wednesday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship, the latest scandal to hit a country otherwise used to stable and drama-free politics.

The Workers' Party (WP) said member of parliament Leon Perera and its youth wing president Nicole Seah had handed in letters of resignation after a video circulated on social media earlier this week showing the pair holding hands.

"The Constitution of the Workers' Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore," Singh said, adding that Perera had been untruthful when first asked about the relationship in late 2020 to early 2021.

Seah had also denied the relationship when asked by party leaders at that time, Singh said, adding the pair's behaviour was "unacceptable".

This is the third scandal to rock Singapore's political landscape within a week.

Last week, the transport minister was arrested in connection with a graft investigation, and on Monday two lawmakers, including the house speaker, quit because of an inappropriate relationship. All three were members of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Both the WP and the PAP have in the past sacked members for extramarital relationships.

National University of Singapore political scientist Chong Ja Ian said as the ruling party, the PAP had more to lose in light of the scandals engulfing its members, and that voters would judge its actions at the polls, due by 2025.

"The unknown is how many voters find (the PAP's) actions have addressed issues of authority, restraint, position, privilege, oversight, and transparency to their satisfaction."

In resignation letters shared by the party with the press, Perera and Seah, who were part of the party's top decision-making body, apologised to their families, constituents and the party.

With Perera's exit, WP is down to eight lawmakers in parliament from 10 who were elected in 2020, when the house was formed with a total of 93 lawmakers.

