Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore PM Lee reassures public amid political scandals, inflation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore PM Lee reassures public amid political scandals, inflation

Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE :Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday sought to reassure the public after a spate of political scandals rocked his ruling party in recent months and amid continuing worries over inflation in the city-state.

In remarks made on the eve of Singapore's national day, Lee said his government would maintain "high standards of honesty, integrity, and propriety" after the anti-graft agency launched a rare investigation into a cabinet minister, and two lawmakers from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) were forced to resign over an inappropriate relationship.

"Let there be no doubt: my government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing," he said in a televised address, wearing a shirt with Singapore's national colours of red and white.

Singapore is due to hold elections by 2025. The PAP has maintained a grip on power since Singapore became an independent nation in 1965.

Lee also addressed rising living costs in a country already considered among the world's most expensive.

"Inflation is still a problem for us, as it is for many countries," he said.

Singapore's yearly core inflation rate - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - eased to 4.2per cent in June from 4.7per cent in May.

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chief Ravi Menon said last month that Singapore's inflation would ease significantly thanks to a tight monetary policy stance, but the central bank would "not switch from inflation-fighting mode to growth-supporting mode".

The MAS left monetary policy settings unchanged in April, after tightening five times in a row since October 2021, reflecting concerns over the city-state's growth outlook.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and William Maclean)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.