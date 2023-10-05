Singapore police confirm arrest of "36-year-old man", responding to query on reported arrest of 3AC's founder
SINGAPORE : Singapore police confirmed on Thursday the Sept . 29 arrest of a "36-year-old man" at the Changi Airport, responding to a query on the arrest of Su Zhu, one of the founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.
Police did not identify the arrested man or elaborate in the response to Reuters
(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...