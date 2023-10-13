Singapore Q3 GDP up 0.7per cent y/y

SINGAPORE : Singapore's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.7per cent in the July to September period on a year-on-year basis, according to advance estimates from the trade ministry. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.4per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 1per cent in the July to September period.

