Singapore Q3 GDP up 0.7per cent y/y
A view of the city skyline in Singapore December 31, 2020. Picture taken December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
SINGAPORE : Singapore's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was up 0.7per cent in the July to September period on a year-on-year basis, according to advance estimates from the trade ministry. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.4per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 1per cent in the July to September period.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Sam Holmes, Martin Petty)

