Singapore Telecommunications' first-quarter profit falls 23per cent

Singapore Telecommunications on Monday reported a 23per cent decline in its first-quarter net profit owing to a one-off loss incurred by Airtel as the Nigerian naira depreciated sharply against the U.S. dollar.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm said net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was SUS$483 million (US$355.91 million), compared with SUS$628 million a year earlier.

(US$1 = 1.3571 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)