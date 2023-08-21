Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore Telecommunications' first-quarter profit falls 23per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore Telecommunications' first-quarter profit falls 23per cent

FILE PHOTO A man looks out of the window under a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

FILE PHOTO A man looks out of the window under a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore Telecommunications on Monday reported a 23per cent decline in its first-quarter net profit owing to a one-off loss incurred by Airtel as the Nigerian naira depreciated sharply against the U.S. dollar.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm said net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was SUS$483 million (US$355.91 million), compared with SUS$628 million a year earlier.

(US$1 = 1.3571 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.