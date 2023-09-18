Logo
Singapore's Aug exports fall 20per cent y/y, more than forecast
FILE PHOTO: A ship prepares to dock at PSA's Tanjong Pagar container port in Singapore April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published September 18, 2023
SINGAPORE : Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 20.1per cent year-on-year in August, official data showed on Monday, as both electronics and non-electronics exports to the United States, Europe and China declined.

The decline compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 15.8per cent contraction, and continued the 20.3per cent contraction seen in July.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX decreased 3.8per cent, Enterprise Singapore data showed, versus the prior month's 3.5per cent decline. Economists had forecast 5.5per cent growth.

Last month, Singapore narrowed its economic growth forecast to 0.5per cent to 1.5per cent this year from 0.5per cent to 2.5per cent, after it narrowly averted a recession in the second quarter when its economy expanded a seasonally-adjusted 0.1per cent.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

