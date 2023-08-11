Singapore's CapitaLand raises about US$964 million for three new private funds

Singaporean real estate manager CapitaLand Investment said on Friday it had raised about SUS$1.3 billion (US$963.75 million) from global institutional investors for three of its new private funds.

The company said SUS$870 million of the raised money will be used for its fund meant to invest in real estate opportunities in China, taking its total equity to SUS$2.1 billion.

Of the remaining amount, SUS$134 million will go into its flagship real estate private fund and SUS$263 million into its new India business park development fund.

Separately, CapitaLand reported a first-half profit after tax and minority interests of SUS$351 million, down 19per cent from a year earlier, hurt by lower portfolio gains.

(US$1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars)

