Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore's Grab informs staff of 1,000 layoffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's Grab informs staff of 1,000 layoffs

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo/File Photo

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Singapore-based Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app, is cutting 1,000 jobs, or 11per cent of its workforce, its CEO said on Tuesday, citing the need to manage costs and ensure more affordable services long-term.

In a letter sent to employees late on Tuesday and seen by Reuters, chief executive Anthony Tan said the cuts, the biggest since the start of the pandemic, were not "a shortcut to profitability" but a strategic reorganisation to adapt to a fast-changing business environment.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.