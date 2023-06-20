Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore's Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic - Bloomberg News

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/FILE PHOTO

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/FILE PHOTO

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Singapore-based Grab Holdings is preparing its biggest round of job cuts since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round that shrank staff by 5per cent, or about 360 employees, the report added. Those layoffs were blamed on the economic impact of the pandemic.

Grab's media relations team declined to comment.

Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app had in February forecast upbeat 2023 revenue and pulled forward its profitability timeline. In September it said it had no plans to undertake mass layoffs despite the weak market.

But Grab's CEO told staff in December the company was freezing most hiring, payrises for senior managers, and cutting travel and expense budgets.

There were 11,934 staff at Grab as of end 2022, according to its latest annual report.

Grab currently operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru, Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Varun H K, Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.