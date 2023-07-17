Singapore's June non-oil exports fall 15.5per cent y/y, less than forecast

SINGAPORE :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 15.5per cent in June from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

Last month's fall compared with a Reuters poll forecast of an 15.8per cent drop, and extended the 14.8per cent contraction seen in May.

Singapore's economy narrowly avoided a technical recession like those seen in New Zealand and Germany, with second quarter preliminary estimates showing 0.3per cent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The first quarter was a 0.4per cent quarter-on-quarter contraction.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contractions.

"Exports remain in the doldrums, with few signs of a meaningful turnaround," Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said.

Chua expects contraction in manufacturing and exports to continue over the next few months. Singapore's industrial output in May fell 10.8per cent year-on-year in an eighth consecutive contraction.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports grew 5.4per cent in June, following May's 14.6per cent decline. That was lower than analysts' predictions for a 5.9per cent decline.

Non-domestic oil exports to Singapore's top 10 markets declined as a whole last month.

Exports to neighbouring Malaysia contracted 30.7per cent year-on-year last month due to lower shipments of integrated circuits, articles of plastic and specialised machinery.

Shipments to Indonesia declined 35.7per cent after drops in exports of petrochemicals, plastic plates and sheets and primary chemicals. Exports to China grew 3.1per cent in June after posting a 3.7per cent growth in May.

"China’s reopening is finally giving exports a modest boost," Chua said.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty and Stephen Coates)