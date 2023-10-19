Logo
Singapore's Keppel Corp secures US$218 million for China-focused fund
Singapore's Keppel Corp secures US$218 million for China-focused fund

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
Singapore's Keppel Corp said on Thursday it secured SUS$300 million (US$218.45 million) in funding for a China-focused plan as part of its sustainable urban renewal (SUR) strategy.

The China-focused programme will potentially have assets under management of about SUS$728 million when fully leveraged and invested.

Under the SUR strategy, Keppel is looking to invest in renewing old commercial buildings to make them future-proof.

Keppel is currently implementing the strategy in several projects in real estate markets including in Singapore, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

It aims to scale its private fund investments under the SUR strategy to US$2 billion over time, Keppel said.

"With China transitioning towards high-quality, low-carbon growth, Keppel is well-positioned to continue seizing opportunities as we pivot... to focus on sectors which benefit from tailwinds and government support," said Louis Lim, Keppel's real estate chief executive.

Keppel, which plans to transform itself into an asset manager overseeing US$150 billion by decade-end with focus on green energy, last week secured US$575 million for its flagship Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund.

(US$1 = 1.3733 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

