Singapore's Keppel logs strong nine-month earnings growth on energy boost

:Singapore's Keppel Corp on Thursday posted higher nine-month revenue and net profit, boosted by strong performance in its integrated power business and operational improvements in its infrastructure and connectivity segments.

The company's infrastructure unit clocked more than SUS$1.3 billion (US$945.94 million) of new Energy-as-a-Service contracts in the nine months ended Sept. 30, bringing long-term supply and services contract backlog to SUS$4.1 billion.

Keppel did not disclose a profit figure, but said revenue from continuing operations for the nine months rose 5per cent to SUS$5.27 billion.

Keppel, which announced a restructuring plan in May to transform itself into an asset manager overseeing US$150 billion by 2030, with a focus on green energy, added that net profit for the September-quarter was higher, underpinned by its robust integrated power business.

Keppel sold its offshore and marine business in February for SUS$4.50 billion to Sembcorp Marine, recognising a gain of SUS$3.3 billion.

"Even excluding the gains from the divestment of our offshore and marine business, our continuing operations delivered strong performance, which bodes well for Keppel as we press forward with our asset-light strategy to grow recurring income," Chief Executive Loh Chin Hua said in a statement.

Keppel also said it has so far achieved SUS$5.3 billion in cumulative asset monetisation since it began the program in October 2020, exceeding its target of SUS$3 billion-SUS$5 billion ahead of schedule. It has a target of SUS$10 billion-SUS$12 billion by 2026-end.

It projects fund management and investment momentum to rise, adding that more than five new funds are in the process of fundraising and being planned for launch in the next two years.

(US$1 = 1.3743 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sonia Cheema)