Singapore's OCBC restores some services after channel disruption
FILE PHOTO: People pass an OCBC Bank signage in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People pass an OCBC Bank signage in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
Singapore's second-biggest bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), restored ATM, branch and card services on Monday after grappling with technical problems that disrupted various banking channels.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's second biggest lender by assets, had taken to its social media accounts earlier to warn of the issues that began at 8.33 a.m.

Internet banking, mobile banking and Velocity arrangements were still affected, an OCBC spokesperson said in a response to Reuters.

"We are on standby to deploy additional resources at branches and extend branch banking hours," the spokesperson added.

"Our channels were impacted by a technical problem, affecting consumer and business banking customers."

On May 5, the digital banking services of larger peer DBS faced a 6-1/2-hour disruption.

That incident was due to human error, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former senior minister and minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in July.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

