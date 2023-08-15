Singapore's Sea misses quarterly revenue estimates

Southeast Asian technology firm Sea Ltd missed estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as consumers held back spending on Internet and discretionary services.

U.S.-listed shares of Sea tanked 14per cent in trading before the bell.

Revenue grew over 5per cent from a year earlier to US$3.10 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of US$3.20 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the three months ended June 30, revenue from e-commerce, which contributes about two-thirds of the company's top-line, grew about 21per cent to US$2.1 billion from a year earlier, but missed expectations of US$2.25 billion.

