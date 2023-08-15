Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Singapore's Sea misses quarterly revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's Sea misses quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming group Sea Ltd's sign is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming group Sea Ltd's sign is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Southeast Asian technology firm Sea Ltd missed estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as consumers held back spending on Internet and discretionary services.

U.S.-listed shares of Sea tanked 14per cent in trading before the bell.

Revenue grew over 5per cent from a year earlier to US$3.10 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of US$3.20 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the three months ended June 30, revenue from e-commerce, which contributes about two-thirds of the company's top-line, grew about 21per cent to US$2.1 billion from a year earlier, but missed expectations of US$2.25 billion.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.