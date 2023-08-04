Logo
Singapore's Sembcorp first-half profit surges on energy, renewables boost
Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
:Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Friday its first-half profit surged 56.3per cent, boosted by strong performance in its conventional energy and renewables segments.

Sembcorp generates electricity from gas-fired and renewable energy power plants across Singapore, India, China and the United Kingdom, and is a key supplier of energy for the city-state, which relies on imported natural gas for around 95per cent of its energy needs.

Net profit before exceptional items for the conventional energy segment — the company's biggest revenue generator — rose 47per cent to SUS$435 million (US$324.41 million).

The company, which is owned by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings, said its attributable profit from continuing operations for the six-month period ended June 30 came in at SUS$608 million, compared with SUS$389 million a year ago.

Sembcorp proposed an interim dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share, compared with 4 Singapore cents a year ago.

(US$1 = 1.3409 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

