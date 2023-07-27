Singapore's UOB bank Q2 net profit rises 27per cent on-year

SINGAPORE : Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported on Thursday a 27per cent increase in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier mainly on stronger net interest income.

UOB, Southeast Asia's third-largest bank by assets, said April-June net profit rose to SUS$1.42 billion (US$1.07 billion) from SUS$1.11 billion a year earlier.

This compares with the mean estimate of SUS$1.43 billion from three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 1.3253 Singapore dollars)

