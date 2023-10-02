Logo
SingTel to sell stake in Trustwave for US$205 million
FILE PHOTO: A view of Singtel's head office in Singapore May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
Singapore Telecommunications on Monday said it entered into an agreement with MC2 Titanium, LLC to sell its stake in cyber security business Trustwave for US$205 million.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm began a strategic review of its 98per cent interest in Trustwave in 2021 after buying it for US$770 million in 2015.

The divestment comes after SingTel incurred an impairment charge of SUS$336 million (US$245.92 million) on Trustwave in the second half of 2021.

The divestment is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter and will not have a material impact on the group for fiscal 2024, the company said in a statement.

(US$1 = 1.3663 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

