Sino-Ocean halts offshore debt repayments, suspends trade in USD securities in Hong Kong

China's state-backed property developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd said on Friday it was halting repayments for all offshore debt until a restructuring is implemented and suspended trading of its US dollar securities in Hong Kong.

The Beijing-based developer said it expected liquidity challenges to persist in the short-to-medium term and it believes a "holistic restructuring" of its offshore debt is the best way forward.

"The group will continue to proactively negotiate with the relevant stakeholders of the group, including banks, noteholders and financial institutions, to extend the maturity of and/or restructure the relevant offshore debts," it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Trading of all the offshore US dollar securities guaranteed by the company on the Hong Kong bourse would be suspended until further notice with effect from Sept. 15, it said.

Sino-Ocean's debt problems are the latest in a deepening debt crisis that has beset China's beleaguered property sector and rattled global market.

In August, Sino-Ocean said its proposal to extend the repayment of a 2 billion yuan (US$278.00 million) onshore bond was voted down by creditors, but they had agreed to provide a one-month grace period for the payment.

On Friday, it also said it is working to ensure delivery of completed properties pursuant to pre-sale arrangements, the continuation of business operations, and delivery of current projects to protect the interests of home buyers, partners and all stakeholders.

"The group respectfully requests that creditors allow the group some time to resolve the current liquidity issue and work with its advisers to formulate a plan," the developer added.

Sino-Ocean shares fell as much as 6.1per cent to HKUS$0.62 on Friday, and were on course for their third straight session of decline. That compared to a 1.4per cent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

