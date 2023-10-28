Logo
Sisi urges all to respect Egypt's sovereignty after drone incidents
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspects the Egyptian military units in Suez, as he told the media in his speech that Cairo is playing a very positive role in de-escalating the Gaza crisis, Egypt, October 25, 2023 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
CAIRO : Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday urged all to respect Egypt's sovereignty and position in the region following incidents on Friday where drones fell on two Egyptian Red Sea towns.

Egyptians should feel safe and the army is able to protect the country, Sisi said at a manufacturing expo in Cairo.

He also emphasised that Egypt would continue to play a positive role in the Israel-Hamas conflict and did not want it to expand regionally.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jason Neely)

