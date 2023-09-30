Logo
Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident - state TV
Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident - state TV

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
HARARE : Six miners died after a ground collapse at Zimbabwe's Bay Horse mine in Chegutu, 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the capital Harare, state television reported on Friday.

ZBC TV said six bodies had been retrieved from the mine by Friday night, while another 15 miners were still trapped underground and rescue efforts were underway.

The mine collapsed around 0800 GMT on Friday, trapping 34 miners underground. Although 13 miners managed to escape, 21 had remained trapped underground, ZBC reported.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

