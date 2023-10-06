Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Sixteen arrested as police target Brazil and Europe cocaine gang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixteen arrested as police target Brazil and Europe cocaine gang

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Sixteen people were arrested this week after international police forces targeted an organised crime group trafficking cocaine between Brazil and Europe, the Europol police body said on Friday.

The European policing agency added that the gang's ringleader, a Serbian national living in Brazil, was among those arrested. Europol did not identify this individual.

Two Montenegrin nationals were also among those arrested.

Europol said police forces from Brazil, Cape Verde, Serbia, Britain and the United States were involved in the operation.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.