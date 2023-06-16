Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

SK Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

SK Signet to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging standard

FILE PHOTO: Newly installed car chargers at a Tesla Super Charging station are shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. Sept. 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FILE PHOTO: Newly installed car chargers at a Tesla Super Charging station are shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. Sept. 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric-vehicle (EV) charger maker SK Signet said on Thursday it was adding products compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), after major U.S. automakers Ford and GM said they were adopting Tesla's model of charging.

Electric vehicle charging companies are cautiously embracing Tesla's charging technology as the main U.S. standard, as they are in danger of losing out on customers if they offer only the Combined Charging System (CCS).

Earlier this week, EV charging equipment makers Blink Charging, ChargePoint and Tritium said they will offer chargers with Tesla's connector.

SK Signet, which is part of South Korea's SK Group, said it has started development of its ultra-fast chargers that meet NACS standards and expects to release a compliant product in 2023 enhancing accessibility for more EV owners.

The White House last week said that EV charging stations that offer Tesla plugs would be eligible for billions of dollars in federal subsidies as long as they included CCS connectivity. The White House aims to spur deployment of hundreds of thousands of chargers, which it sees as integral to EV adoption.

The rare agreements between Tesla and each of the two U.S. automakers will put them on course to control more than 60per cent of the country's EV market.

SK Signet will continue to provide customers with the option of other widely used standards for EV charger connections, including the CCS, CHAdeMO and the Megawatt Charging System.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.