Slovak election winner Fico gets two-week deadline for government talks

Slovak election winner Robert Fico said on Monday he received two weeks from the president to negotiate a coalition government after his SMER-SSD party won a weekend election but was short of a majority in parliament.

"We agreed on a two-week deadline which I will have at my disposal to form a government," Fico told reporters after meeting President Zuzana Caputova. "It will not be an easy process but we will do all we can for a government to come into existence."

