Slovak election winner Fico gets two-week deadline for government talks
Robert Fico, whose SMER-SSD party won the country's early parliamentary elections, looks on, on the day he meets with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to receive a political mandate to start negotiations to form a new government, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
Slovak election winner Robert Fico said on Monday he received two weeks from the president to negotiate a coalition government after his SMER-SSD party won a weekend election but was short of a majority in parliament.

"We agreed on a two-week deadline which I will have at my disposal to form a government," Fico told reporters after meeting President Zuzana Caputova. "It will not be an easy process but we will do all we can for a government to come into existence."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)

