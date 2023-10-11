Slovak election winner to sign memorandum with prospective government partners

Slovakia's election winner, the SMER-SSD party of former prime minister Robert Fico, will sign a memorandum of understanding with prospective government partners HLAS and SNS on Wednesday, SMER-SSD said in an email.

The three parties on Tuesday moved closer to forming a government under Fico - who has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine - as HLAS rejected talks on an alternative coalition without Fico.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jason Hovet)