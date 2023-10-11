Logo
Slovak election winner to sign memorandum with prospective government partners
FILE PHOTO: Robert Fico, whose SMER-SSD party won the country's early parliamentary elections, looks on, on the day he meets with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to receive a political mandate to start negotiations to form a new government, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
Slovakia's election winner, the SMER-SSD party of former prime minister Robert Fico, will sign a memorandum of understanding with prospective government partners HLAS and SNS on Wednesday, SMER-SSD said in an email.

The three parties on Tuesday moved closer to forming a government under Fico - who has pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine - as HLAS rejected talks on an alternative coalition without Fico.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jason Hovet)

