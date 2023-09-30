Logo
Slovak liberal party Progressive Slovakia seen leading election -exit polls
A person casts a ballot at a polling station during the country's early parliamentary election in Trencianske Stankovce, Slovakia, September 30, 2023.
A person casts a ballot at a polling station during the country's early parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 30, 2023.
HLAS party leader Peter Pellegrini casts his vote during the country's early parliamentary election at a polling station in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 30, 2023.
Michal Simecka, leader of the Progressive Slovakia party, casts his vote at a polling station during the country's early parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 30, 2023.
A view of the ballot box before the opening of a polling station on the day of the country's early parliamentary election in Trencianske Stankovce, Slovakia, September 30, 2023.
Published September 30, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
BRATISLAVA :Slovak liberal party Progressive Slovakia (PS) led a parliamentary election on Saturday, initial exit polls showed, potentially blocking former leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico from returning his party to power after he pledged to end military aid for neighbouring Ukraine.

Progressive Slovakia was seen winning 23.5per cent of the vote, ahead of 21.9per cent for three-time prime minister Fico's SMER-SSD party, an exit poll by Focus agency for TV Markiza showed.

A second exit poll by Median agency for public broadcaster RTVS showed the liberal party winning 19.97per cent of the vote, ahead of 19.09per cent for Fico's party in the nation of 5.5 million.

The PS party has advocated maintaining Slovakia's strong backing for Ukraine and would likely follow a liberal line within the European Union on issues such as majority voting to make the bloc more flexible, green policies and LGBTQ+ rights.

A government led by Fico and his SMER-SSD party would mean Slovakia's joining Hungary in challenging the European Union's consensus on support for Ukraine, just as the bloc looks to maintain unity in opposing Russia's invasion.

The leading party to emerge from the election is due to get a first shot at forming a government, with no party projected to win an outright majority.

Forming a new government will hinge on results for over half a dozen smaller parties, from libertarians to far-right extremists.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and David W. Cerny in Bratislava; Additional reporting by Radovan Stoklasa in Trencianske Teplice and Jason Hovet and Michael Kahn in Prague; Editing by Helen Popper, David Holmes and Leslie Adler)

